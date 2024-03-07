High Falls Advisors Inc Has $806,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 94,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 380,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,135,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,468. The firm has a market cap of $541.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

