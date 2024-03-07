High Falls Advisors Inc Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $198.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

