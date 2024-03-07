High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 14,962 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 128,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,847. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

