Hooked Protocol Price Tops $1.35 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $184.84 million and $17.22 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.26932523 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $15,587,867.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

