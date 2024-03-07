Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 161.50 ($2.05). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.03), with a volume of 83,499 shares trading hands.

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,342.86 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.30.

About Hostelworld Group

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.