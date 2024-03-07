Icahn Enterprises L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %
IEP stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Icahn Enterprises
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.