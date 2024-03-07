Icahn Enterprises L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

IEP stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

