ICON Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $325.25 million and approximately $21.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 982,666,195 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 982,639,901.3642004 with 982,639,897.6646781 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.32094943 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $25,463,596.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

