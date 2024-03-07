IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.93

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $5.35. IEH shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands.

IEH Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Get IEH alerts:

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. IEH had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.