IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 212,106 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.69.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

