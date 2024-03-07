IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 212,106 shares.
IGC Pharma Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.69.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.