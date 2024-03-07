Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,150 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair makes up about 12.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 286,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,608. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

