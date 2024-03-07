Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.