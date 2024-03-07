Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02. 2,160 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTJL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

