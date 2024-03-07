Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,288 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PJAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,215 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

