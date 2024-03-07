Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 27,403 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.