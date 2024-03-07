Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 5.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:POCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,546 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $474.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.