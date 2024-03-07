Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Airbnb Price Performance
NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.54. 3,809,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $165.38.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $2,455,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $4,241,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
