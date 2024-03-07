Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Insider Sells 35,341 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.89. 1,224,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,064. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

