Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 584,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

