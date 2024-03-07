Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total value of C$191,393.60.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Rashid Wasti bought 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,275.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Rashid Wasti bought 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,748.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock traded up C$4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$180.57. 68,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,812. The firm has a market cap of C$24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$171.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$161.19. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$184.42.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

WN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.00.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

