Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,077.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IESC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
