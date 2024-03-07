Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,077.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

About IES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

