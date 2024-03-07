Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells 6,570 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18.

IAS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 4,317,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 137.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,285,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

