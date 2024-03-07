Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells 6,570 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
IAS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 4,317,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 137.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,285,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
