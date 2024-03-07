Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,815,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $99.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

