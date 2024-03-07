Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $23,924.16.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $301,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.39. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.