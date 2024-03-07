Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Sells 491 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $166.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,921. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,555,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,275 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paylocity by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after buying an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,063,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

