Insider Selling: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) CFO Sells 19,641 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 981,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,813. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $86.99.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $3,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 254.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 182.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 239,761 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

