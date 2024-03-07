Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Approximately 75,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 60,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.56.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

