International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $197.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $198.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.