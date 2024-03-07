Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.76

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.76 and traded as low as $27.96. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 1,248,358 shares.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

