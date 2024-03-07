Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.2% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.45. 43,985,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,893,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $446.72.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

