Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.68

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.