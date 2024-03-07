Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 49,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.