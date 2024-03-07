Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Reduced by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 1,657,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

