Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.60

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 62708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

