IOTA Price Reaches $0.35 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. IOTA has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $45.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003893 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

