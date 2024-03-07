IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading Up 5.1%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

