iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.73. 1,528,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,561. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.