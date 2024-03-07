iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,918 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USHY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,222.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.0% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 841,307 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USHY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,185 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

