iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.47

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.47, with a volume of 17928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 243,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

