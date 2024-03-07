iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.36

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.36 and last traded at $113.36, with a volume of 171886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.39.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

