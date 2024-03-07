iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.44

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.44 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 259757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
