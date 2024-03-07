iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.44

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.44 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 259757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

