iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.92

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.64, with a volume of 7541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,488,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,286 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

