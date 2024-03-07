iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.17

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.17 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $916.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.