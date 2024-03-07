iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.36

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 2433113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

