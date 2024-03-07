iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 1,868,556 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

