iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.99

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 32952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

