iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,172,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 536,473 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $47.38.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

