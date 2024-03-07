iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.98

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.98 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 3250922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

