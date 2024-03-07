Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 304.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 308.0%.

ITUB opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

