James P. Mackin Sells 13,996 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $262,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,208,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AORT stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 146,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,833. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

AORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Artivion by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

