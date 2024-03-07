Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46. 1,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,606,000.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

